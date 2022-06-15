Submit FIR copy of Swapna’s complaint, says Kerala high court

The Kerala high court on Tuesday asked the prosecution to produce the first information statement (FIR) copy and other details of the complaint filed against Swapna Suresh, an accused in gold smuggling case even as the latter reiterated her charges against chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan.

Hearing Suresh’s petition to quash the fresh case against her, justice Ziyad Rehman sought all the case details and posted it for next Tuesday.

In her plea moved through advocate R Krishna Raj, Suresh contended that the fresh case filed by former minister K T Jaleel was false, malicious and unsustainable. She also alleged that the government wants to silence her and withdraw the statement given under Section 164 of the CrPC and that the fresh case was meant to exert pressure on her.

Coming out of the court she reiterated her charge against the CM. “He knows me personally. I have been to his official residence, Cliff House, several times and have talked to his family members on many occasions. If he says that he doesn’t know me it is utter lie,” she said. She said that she will tell more when the hearing starts in the case.

She said she is “under tremendous pressure to withdraw her statements but has taken a decision to not suffer silently any more.”

“The latest case is a ploy to silence me. Now they can silence me only after eliminating me. I will tell everything in the court and let them do whatever they want,” she said in Kochi.

After Suresh recorded her statement before a magistrate in Kochi and talked to the media last week, Jaleel lodged a complaint alleging that she had conspired with others and gave a wrong statement to incite a riot and weaken the government in power.

She was later booked under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 (provocation with the intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, the government constituted a special investigation team under additional director general of police Vijay Sakhre.

