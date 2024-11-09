Submit report on arrest of 6 YSRCP activists: Andhra HC

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday asked the state government to submit a report by Monday on the whereabouts of seven social media activists of the YSR Congress Party, who had allegedly been arrested on the charges of posting abusive messages on social media against its political rivals, people familiar with the matter said. The HC expressed surprise over the filing of so many habeas corpus petitions over such a short period

The HC, which admitted arguments on six habeas corpus petitions filed by the family members of the YSRCP social media activists, asked the police officials of the police stations concerned to submit the footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras between November 4 and November 7.

The HC, expressing surprise over the filing of so many habeas corpus petitions over such a short period, questioned the prevailing law enforcement situation within the state. It asked the government to submit all details pertaining to the detention of the social media activists of the case without producing them in the court.

Counsel for the police, however, told the HC that all arrested social media activists were released after questioning and being served with notices for further interrogation.

The family members of the seven social media activists of the YSRCP – Jinkala Ramanjaneyulu, Tirupati Lokesh, Munagala Harishwar Reddy, Nakkina Shyam, Peddireddy Sudharani and Venkata Reddy (husband and wife),and Mohammad Khaja Basha - complained to the court that these activists continued to be held without being presented before a court for up to three to four days.

They further stated that the detainees were subjected to harassment, physical assault, and have even been denied food during their detention.

According to a statement issued by the YSRCP, over 100 cases have been registered against social media activists across Andhra Pradesh, with allegations that several of these activists are facing prolonged detention without due legal process. “The high court’s decisive steps underscore the gravity of these cases and the urgency of addressing potential violations of human rights in detention practices,” it said.

On Thursday, the YSRCP also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the high court seeking to issue a notice to the government on indiscriminate arrests of social media activists and conveners without adherence to the Supreme Court’s guidelines on prosecution.

The YSRCP said the arrests were in violation of Articles 14, 19(1), and 21 of the Constitution of India. The party also called for an inquiry into police conduct, including the involvement of high-ranking officials. It demanded that the government pay compensation to victims of these alleged illegal actions as per constitutional rights.

The YSRCP further requested an interim order for the director general of police to submit a status report on the cases and arrests to aid the court’s adjudication.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, however, declared that the government would act firmly against social media activists who posted abusive and derogatory comments.

Addressing a meeting at Amaravati on Thursday, Naidu alleged that some psychic elements were posting certain highly objectionable comments on social media, even on women targeting their personal lifestyle.

“I really felt very sad when certain comments were passed against my wife on the floor of the assembly. Now, even Pawan Kalyan and Anitha have become their targets of these psychos who are posting such comments on social media,” he said.

Sending a strong warning to those who are passing such highly objectionable comments against women, Naidu advised the police officials to act prudently to gain an upper hand on such elements. “It is our bounden duty to save the state from evildoers and if any threats are coming from rowdies the consequences will be totally different,” he maintained.