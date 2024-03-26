 Subsidies, schemes not affected by Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi official | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Subsidies, schemes not affected by Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi official

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies provided by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi are not affected by the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government’s secretary of the planning department said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
In a press note, the department said that it has been brought to its notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by "notorious elements with vested interests" that welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Delhi government will be stopped.

"Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance is never specific to individuals and shall continue in the normal course," Secretary of Planning dept, Niharika Rai said in the order. "Such rumours create an atmosphere of fear within the general public..."

The department further clarified that there will be no disruption in the disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions and welfare benefits.

"Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations," the department noted. "Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or an entity's personal money."

It added: “All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted. People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard.”

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.

On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

