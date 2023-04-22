'Such disdain': Amit Malviya on Rahul Gandhi video; 'Waste', reacts Congress

As Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated his official bungalow where he has been staying for the past 19 years as long as he remained an MP, BJP's Amit Malviya offered his observation that Rahul Gandhi wiped his hand on his pants after shaking his hands with the house staff. "These men/women must have served him over the years. Such disdain..." Malviya tweeted.

"Isn't your life a waste? Wake up in the morning, trim the video, then cut it in half and spread it all day to please your boss," Congress national coordinator Nitin Agarwal said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal were present at Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Road bungalow in the last few moments when Rahul Gandhi locked the house and handed the key over. He shook his hands with the staff and posed for photos with them. "This is the price of telling the truth. I am ready to pay any price," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leaders expressed their feelings on Rahul Gandhi leaving his abode of 19 years abiding by the rules. "We are the Congress. The entire country is our house and our house is the entire country. And the dictatorial government is snatching away the home. Rahul Gandhi's govt bungalow is gone now. But his heart is full of the spirit to fight," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

