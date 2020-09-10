e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sudarshan TV’s controversial programme gets green light from Centre

Sudarshan TV’s controversial programme gets green light from Centre

The central government on Thursday allowed the Sudarshan News channel to broadcast the show which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News channel
Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News channel(File photo)
         

The Centre on Thursday allowed the Sudarshan News channel to broadcast the show which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the channel to ensure that the show does not violate any programme code. Action would be taken as per the law if any violation was found, it said.

The Delhi High Court on August 29 refused to vacate its stay on the telecast of the programme on a prima facie finding that the show’s trailer is violative of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995.

The news on the issue came from the high court where a bench of Justice Navin Chawla restrained the Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme on the petition filed by former and present students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

tags
top news
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In