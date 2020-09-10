Sudarshan TV’s controversial programme gets green light from Centre

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:32 IST

The Centre on Thursday allowed the Sudarshan News channel to broadcast the show which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the channel to ensure that the show does not violate any programme code. Action would be taken as per the law if any violation was found, it said.

The Delhi High Court on August 29 refused to vacate its stay on the telecast of the programme on a prima facie finding that the show’s trailer is violative of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995.

The news on the issue came from the high court where a bench of Justice Navin Chawla restrained the Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme on the petition filed by former and present students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.