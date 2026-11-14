‘Sufficient maturity by 16’: Kerala HC calls for reducing age of juveniles in conflict with law
The court stated that it is time for the legislature to consider amendments to the statutes that deal with the 'juveniles and child in conflict' with the law.
The Kerala high court has observed that it is time for the legislature to consider reducing the age of juveniles or children in conflict with the law (CCL) to 16 years. According to a LiveLaw report, the court also expressed concern over fatal road accidents involving minors under the influence of alcohol.
Observing that the present trends indicate children attain "sufficient maturity" by 16, justice A Badharudeen stated that it is time for the legislature to consider appropriate amendments to the statutes that deal with the 'juveniles and child in conflict' with the law.
"It is high time for the legislatures to consider appropriate amendments in the statutes which deal with the 'juveniles and child in conflict' with law to reduce age to 16 years, taking note of the present trend showing sufficient maturity by children when they reach the age of 16. This aspect also to be appropriately addressed," justice Badharudeen was quoted as saying in the report.
Also Read | ‘Drank at 3 bars, drove Mini Cooper at 120 km/hr’: Teen driver's friends nabbed day after crash kills 3 in Kochi
The Court made these observations while hearing a writ petition seeking to hold excise officials and licensed bar establishments accountable for ensuring that alcohol is not served to anyone below the age of 23, as mandated under Sections 15A and 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act, LiveLaw reported.
Citing the recent fatal accident in Nedumbassery, the plea pointed out that the Mini Cooper was allegedly being driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol.
Noting that individuals under 18 have also caused deadly vehicle crashes after consuming alcohol, the bench stated that the petition warrants an in-depth hearing. It has directed the Excise Commissioner to submit a statement detailing the direction issued to enforce statutory mandates under the Abkari Act for non-serving of alcohol to individuals under 23, the report added.
Also Read | Kochi Mini Cooper crash: Driver’s mother appeals for privacy, extends condolences to victims’ families
Bail granted to four Mini Cooper crash accused
Earlier this month, the Kerala HC granted bail to the four accused in the Kochi Mini Cooper crash that claimed the lives of three people, as reported by HT earlier.
The speeding Mini Cooper, driven by 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, rammed into a two-wheeler on the road leading to Cochin International Airport in Kochi on October 11.
The incident resulted in three deaths, all of whom were employed at a retail crafts store in Thrikkakara.
Also Read | Mini Cooper driver who killed 3 in Kochi car crash had 5 times legal blood alcohol limit, say police
Meanwhile, police found that Suhail and his co-occupants in the car were intoxicated.
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