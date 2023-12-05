Sukhdev Gogamedi murder: Rajput outfits call for Jaipur bandh over Karni Sena chief's killing

Jaipur remains tense after Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was brutally shot dead by unidentified assailants at his residence on Tuesday. The slain Karni Sena chief's supporters blocked the Shipra Path road in Jaipur outside the hospital where he was rushed after the attack. Several Rajput organisations in the state have called for a bandh (shutdown) against the killing.

A file photo of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

The Rajput organisations also called for bandh in many districts such as Bundi, Baran etc. In Jodhpur and Barmer, they also called for a demonstration in front of the divisional headquarters.

"Some crowd had gathered here, which was dispersed by the police," ACP Mansarovar Abhishek Shivhare told PTI on the protests.ALSO READ: Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of Karni Sena? Who shot him dead?

Here are the top five updates in connection with the killing that has shook the state amid regime change after assembly election. 1. The entire murder was captured on CCTV camera. One of the assailants has been identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, who also died in the exchange of fire. Jaipur Police commissioner Biju Joseph said the remaining two assailants managed to flee on a scooty they snatched from a person outside Gogamedi's house. 2. One of Gogamedi's relatives told reporters outside the hospital that he had been receiving threats for a long time and feared an attack. He claimed police had been informed about the threats.

3. The killing has triggered a political slugfest in the state that recently witnessed assembly elections. Congress leader Pramod Tewari claimed that the criminals are emboldened just after the news that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming to power in the state.

"It was under the Congress regime that culprits were nabbed within four hours. If in Jaipur, the capital, this is the situation, then you can imagine for yourself," Tewari was quoted by PTI as saying. 4. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed shock at the killing and assured the people of Rajasthan that the state will be made crime-free. “I am shocked by the news of the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. In this regard, information has been taken from the Police Commissioner and he has asked for the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. Social people will have to maintain peace and patience. Making the state crime-free is one of our top priorities as soon as the BJP government takes oath,” the minister posted on social media platform X.5. Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said the police are carrying out raids at the possible hideouts of the assailants. “Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon,” he added.(With PTI, ANI inputs)

