Mumbai, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Saturday demanded a time-bound SIT probe into irregularities in competitive examinations and the use of police force against protesting students, calling for an all-party meeting or a joint parliamentary committee to discuss reforms in the education system.

Sule demands SIT probe into exam irregularities, all-party meet on reforms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking to reporters, Sule said that the growing unrest among students was a matter of serious concern and justice must be ensured for those affected by examination irregularities.

"Whenever the younger generation of a country is disturbed, it is a matter of concern. We are not doing politics. We want justice for our children and transparent examinations," she said, adding that no one was satisfied with the new anti-paper leak bill passed in Parliament.

The Public Examination Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed by both houses of Parliament earlier this week. The Bill proposes stricter punishments, including jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.

The Baramati MP stated that she has sought the constitution of an SIT to conduct a transparent, time-bound inquiry into the alleged examination scam and the injustice faced by students, particularly girl students, during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against the NEET paper leak.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting or constitute a JPC to deliberate on reforms in the education system and the conduct of the NEET examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting or constitute a JPC to deliberate on reforms in the education system and the conduct of the NEET examination. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sule further stated that while the NEET exams have been marred by repeated paper leaks, the UPSC examination had not witnessed similar irregularities.

She alleged that education had become commercialised in the country, and stated that several coaching institutes had grown into large businesses and were even launching initial public offerings .

The NCP asserted that merely enhancing punishment for accused in paper leak cases would not address the problem unless effective safeguards were put in place to prevent leaks in the first place.

Referring to the recent student protests, Sule condemned the alleged use of force by police against demonstrators.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"These are India's children. The way students were lathi-charged, and girls were allegedly dragged by their hair, is extremely unfortunate," she said.

She stated that the Centre should take the Opposition into confidence and hold a detailed discussion in Parliament to come up with a long-term solution to examination-related issues.

Maintaining that the issue should not be politicised, Sule said her party's legal team would extend assistance to students facing legal action over the protests.

"We will stand with every affected student, not just as the NCP , but as citizens of India," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.