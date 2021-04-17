Home / India News / Sunday lockdown across UP, including Noida, Ghaziabad: All you need to know
Sunday lockdown across UP, including Noida, Ghaziabad: All you need to know

A total of 120 people in UP died of covid in last 24 hours, which is the highest daily toll of the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Banerjee
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Police personnel screen commuters at the Delhi-Noida entry gate in Sector 14A during a weekend curfew imposed by the government of Delhi. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown starting from 8pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7am, Monday. No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state, which on Saturday recorded 27,357 new Covid-19 infections and 120 deaths. This is the first time the state witnessed such a high death toll in 24 hours. The daily tally, however, is hovering over 27,000 for the past two days.

What's allowed, what's not in Sunday lockdown

> Only essential services will be allowed, the state government has strictly maintained.

> As all shops, markets, commercial institutions, offices will remain closed, sanitisation work will be taken up.

> Unlike Delhi's weekend lockdown, Uttar Pradesh's lockdown will be continued every week till May 15.

> Medical and health-related emergencies will function.

> In general, the government has determined a penalty of 1,000 for not wearing a mask for the first time. This will becomes 10,000 for flouting the rule for the second time.

> The Covid-19 situation of the state is deteriorating rapidly with Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur emerging as Covid-19 hotspots.

> The Sunday lockdown will be applicable to both the urban and the rural areas of the districts.

On Saturday, Lucknow reported 36 Covid deaths, Kanpur 15 and Varanasi 8. The 10 districts that have more than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, have already been placed under night curfew.

