Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sunil Jakhar posts about truce, ceasefire amid Punjab row, says tweet is about LAC
india news

Sunil Jakhar posts about truce, ceasefire amid Punjab row, says tweet is about LAC

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has been criticising Navjot Singh Sidhu's moves – be it his resignation or interfering with the CM's decisions. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Sunil Jakhar cryptically asked whether this is only temporary ceasefire. 

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday posted a cryptic tweet and requested people to not infer anything from the two line he wrote. "Is it finally truce now, armistice sealed? Or is it only a temporary ceasefire?" Sunil Jakhar posted adding that he was referring to the situation at the Line of Actual Control after the recent Chine intrusion into the territory. "No inference please," he added.

Sunil Jakhar was replaced to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the chief of the Punjab Congress though the elevation did not solve the crisis and Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of teh chief minister. Though Sunil Jakhar's name was doing the rounds as the next chief minister, he was ruled out for several reasons and one among them was his equation with Sidhu.

 

RELATED STORIES

But making Charanjit Singh Channi the CM could not save the situation either as Sidhu resigned in protest against Channi's appointment decision. Following a meeting with Channi on Thursday, Sidhu has reportedly agreed to continue in his post as Channi is believed to have yielded to Sidhu's demands. With this, the immediate problem in the Punjab Congress has been addressed, while a bigger dissent in the Congress needs attention.

A day before, Sunil Jakhar slammed Sidhu without naming him and said there has to be an end to the attempts of undermining the authority of the chief minister again and again. " Aspersions being cast on the selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air," Jakhar said.

When Sidhu announced to resign from the post of the party president in Punjab, Sunil Jakhar said it was not cricket. "What stands compromised in this entire ‘episode’ is the faith reposed in the (outgoing ?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament," he wrote.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab sunil jakhar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi invites Dubai Expo gathering to invest in ‘land of opportunities’ India

Top court refuses to interfere with closing of Delhi’s private liquor vends under new policy

Kangana Ranaut to be brand ambassador of UP's ODOP; actor meets Yogi Adityanath

News updates from HT: Chacha Chaudhary is mascot for Namami Gange Programme
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP