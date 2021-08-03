Supply of medicines for Covid-19 patients hit by blockade says Mizoram, asks PM to step in

Mizoram on Monday said that the state was facing a serious crisis due to a ‘blockade’ allegedly created by the Assam government after the July 26 border clashes between the two states that resulted in six deaths and left over 50 people injured.

Though Assam has not imposed any official blockade on NH306, the lifeline to Mizoram that passes through the state, many trucks carrying essentials are stuck on the border since July 26 due to the simmering tension between the two states following the clash.

“Mizoram is in a serious crisis due to a blockade created by the Assam government. This has severely affected availability of medicines required by patients in critical condition and those severely affected with Covid-19,” Mizoram heath minister R Lalthangliana told reporters in Aizawl on Monday.

He claimed following the July 26 incident, the Assam government summoned all transporters in Guwahati who have been operating in Mizoram and urged them to stop transporting any goods into Mizoram due to ‘security concerns’.

“This resulted in a complete halt of any type of goods coming to the state including basic medicines, life-saving medicines and Covid-19 medicines as well. Even oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant material and Covid-19 test kits have been blocked,” said Lalthangliana.

He added that despite Mizoram facing severe problems due to the ‘blockade’, there has been no response from the Central government to resolve the issue.

“Every citizen of this country has the right to medical care and medicines and denial of this right is contrary to the basic laws of this country. No citizen of Mizoram should lose his or her life because of the non-availability of medicines which is man-made as is being done by the Assam government today,” the minister said.

Lalthangliana requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to intervene as early as possible to prevent a health crisis in Mizoram.