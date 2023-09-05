Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid’s bail plea until next week

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned until next week the hearing on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid, indicating that no further adjournment will be granted.

Khalid’s lawyers requested the adjournment due to the unavailability of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who has been leading their arguments.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Dipankar Datta accepted the request as a “last opportunity”. “How many times has this case been adjourned?” the bench asked. “Mr Sibal is bound to be busy. We can’t wait for a senior counsel to begin the case,” it added when told this was the second adjournment request due to Sibal’s unavailability

The Delhi Police last month opposed Khalid’s bail in the case related to his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots saying it was essential “for fearless, truthful and freely deposition of protected witnesses.”

Khalid moved the Supreme Court in April after the Delhi high court refused him bail in October. On May 16, the Supreme Court gave police nearly two months to respond to his petition. Khalid has been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On August 9, Supreme Court judge PK Mishra recused from hearing Khalid’s petition. The matter was later listed before another bench.