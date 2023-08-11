SC gives committees on Manipur 2 months

The Supreme Court has given two months to Dattatray Padsalgikar, former deputy national security adviser and ex-director general of police (DGP) of Maharashtra, and a high-powered committee comprising three retired women high court judges, to come back with their reports on investigation and the efficacy of rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in the sectarian violence-hit Manipur. HT Image

According to the order sheet of August 7 proceedings that was released late on Thursday, the top court bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will take up the reports on October 13 for further directions.

Padsalgikar will oversee the investigation to be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into at least 12 cases of crimes against women that the Centre conceded will be probed by the federal agency.

The retired IPS officer, the court order clarified, will also monitor and supervise the 42 special investigation teams (SITs) constituted by the Manipur government for probing more than 6,500 other First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the violence in the northeastern state.

“Padsalgikar is also requested to investigate the allegations that certain police officers colluded with perpetrators of violence (including sexual violence) during the conflict in Manipur,” it added.

The all-women committee of three former high court judges have been tasked with enquiring into the nature of violence against women and ensuring physical and psychological well-being of those housed at relief camps, besides the payment of damages to victims.

In its 36-page order, the apex court criticised the N Biren Singh government for its “tardy pace of investigation by the investigating machinery,” referring to delays in lodging of FIRs and no arrest, among other reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON