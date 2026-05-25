...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Because accused is ex-judge’: SC on why CBI should take over Twisha Sharma case

The top court also urged media professionals to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the case.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 11:45 am IST
Reported by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Karishma Ayaldasani
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the Twisha Sharma case, noting that it is against the narrative being created as one of the accused is an ex-judge.

The top court is hearing the Twisha Sharma death case(PTI)

The top court also urged media professionals to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the case.

“We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends not to go for statements of the victim’s family or the other family. Let things move as per law and procedure,” the court said.

Case transferred to CBI

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the MP government, informed the court that a second autopsy was conducted in Bhopal pursuant to directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“The only issue as of now for our consideration is the recommendation made by the state of MP to hand over the investigation to the CBI,” he said.

The court noted that Mehta had assured it he would take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the investigation.

SC urges families of victim and accused to refrain from making public statements

“We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion.”

The court emphasised that it has not expressed “any opinion” on any of the allegations and that it is up to the investigating agency to look into the different aspects.

The court had taken suo-motu cognisance of the case.

 
supreme court
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Because accused is ex-judge’: SC on why CBI should take over Twisha Sharma case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.