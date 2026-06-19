Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on plea to defer June 21 NEET-UG retest

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the conduct of the June 21 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) retest, after 11 aspirants claimed heightened anxiety and stress amid allegations affecting the integrity of the examinations and the lack of preparation time for the Sunday examination.

“We know how judicial platforms are being used,” the CJI said, directing that the petition come up along with others over the alleged NEET paper leak in July. (FILE)

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“We will not entertain any request for urgent hearing,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said while responding to a request for urgent listing of a petition filed by 11 NEET aspirants who claimed to have received representations espousing demands to reschedule the re-NEET examination of June 21.

Advocate Adeel Ahmed who appeared for the petitioners told the court that the petitioners are not against the NEET retest but they are under extreme stress and anxiety over the recent developments. “Candidates are under severe stress and anxiety. There are rumours of a paper leak affecting the integrity of the re-NEET exam as well,” he said, adding that students had also expressed concerns about the preparation time for the June 21 exam.

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{{^usCountry}} “We know how judicial platforms are being used,” the CJI said, directing that the petition come up along with other petitions over the alleged NEET paper leak in July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We know how judicial platforms are being used,” the CJI said, directing that the petition come up along with other petitions over the alleged NEET paper leak in July. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The petition stated that the candidates are already under mental trauma due to the abrupt cancellation of the original examination held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). “A re-examination within a span of approximately five weeks has caused widespread psychological distress, uncertainty, disruption of academic schedules and severe prejudice to candidates across the country,” the petition said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition stated that the candidates are already under mental trauma due to the abrupt cancellation of the original examination held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). “A re-examination within a span of approximately five weeks has caused widespread psychological distress, uncertainty, disruption of academic schedules and severe prejudice to candidates across the country,” the petition said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Many candidates had already disengaged from their preparation following the completion of the original examination and were subsequently required to restart preparation for an extensive syllabus under conditions of uncertainty and anxiety,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many candidates had already disengaged from their preparation following the completion of the original examination and were subsequently required to restart preparation for an extensive syllabus under conditions of uncertainty and anxiety,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the NTA decision to cancel the NEET(UG) examination on May 10, the top court had entertained petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and United Doctors Front (UDF) seeking a relook at the effectiveness of NTA and the need for an independent oversight over conduct of professional entrance to MBBS admissions, considering the fact that over 2.27 million students this year had appeared for the exam.

In August 2024, the top court dealt with a similar situation when the NEET(UG) paper had leaked. At the time, the Centre constituted a seven-member committee to go threadbare into the working of the NEET examination process and suggest a standard operating procedure (SOP).

This committee, headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K. Radhakrishnan, submitted its report to the Centre in October 2024, recommending far-reaching reforms in the conduct of NEET and further strengthening of NTA, inter-state linkages, and seamless coordination with test-indenting agencies and examination partners. The SOP was framed by the committee to prevent future breaches in the conduct of the pen-and-paper test.

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The Centre formed another committee on November 14, 2024, to give effect to these recommendations and enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

At the last date of hearing in this matter on May 29, the court directed the Centre to file an affidavit detailing how and in what manner the NEET examination would be conducted year after year. The case will be heard next on July 24.

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