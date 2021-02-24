Home / India News / Aspirants who exhausted last UPSC prelims attempt in 2020 can’t appear again: Supreme Court
Aspirants who exhausted last UPSC prelims attempt in 2020 can’t appear again: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by those who exhausted their final attempt in October 2020, seeking an extra chance to appear for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examinations.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 AM IST
