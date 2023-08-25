SC extends interim bail to Satyendra Jain on medical grounds till Sept 1

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the medical bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendra Kumar Jain till September 1.

(ANI file photo)

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh agreed to hear arguments on extension of bail on Friday after being shown a medical condition report which suggested that after his spinal operation on July 21, he is recuperating and was advised physiotherapy, aquatic exercises, apart from restrictions on body movements.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said, “Let him surrender today. We are willing to provide him with physiotherapy. And for aquatic exercises, if he needs a swimming pool, we can even take him there. Nothing in the medical report shown by him warrants an extension of bail even by a day. Ask him to surrender. He should be treated as any ordinary petitioner.”

Jain was granted interim bail on May 26 and the same was extended by the Court on earlier occasions considering his medical condition.

The Court agreed to consider the issue of surrender on the next date and stated in its order, “Since we have indicated that the petition is to be taken up on September 1, the medical bail stands extended till that date.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Jain told the Court that he was willing to argue the petition on Friday as his client needs to recuperate after having undergone a serious operation.

In May, when Jain approached the top court, he claimed to have lost 35 kilos. He complained of muscular atrophy and showed the medical opinion of doctors from three different hospitals recommending operation for his disc-related problems.

Jain was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Lok Nayak Hospital two months ago after he fell down in the bathroom of Tihar Jail.

On May 26, SC granted interim bail to Jain until July 11 -- the first reprieve after spending over a year in jail.

In his bail plea before the top court, Jain complained of depression, patch on lungs after suffering from Covid-19 last year, acute lumbar pain and associated vertigo, degeneration of intervertebral discs and sleep apnea.

Jain, who held important portfolios as a minister, including health and prison, was arrested by ED last year.

Jain has been accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Subsequent to the probe, ED last year attached assets worth ₹4.81 crore belonging to these companies.

The ED probe began pursuant to a 2017 case registered against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jain has been on bail in the CBI case.

