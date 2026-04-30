...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Supreme Court flags ‘grim’ state of NCLT, cites poor functioning: ‘War footing needed’

The Supreme Court said the national company law tribunals (NCLT) had shortages of staff, poor infrastructure, and would rely on contractual employees.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 08:45 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the state of affairs in national company law tribunals (NCLT) across the country, observing that gaps in infrastructure, manpower and supporting staff have been holding up approvals for resolution plans for years on end.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the state of affairs in national company law tribunals (Shrikant Singh/HT)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan termed the situation “grim and dismal” after going through a report presented by the NCLT principal bench, New Delhi. The report showed 383 applications were pending across the country, awaiting approval of resolution plans, with the delay ranging from 48 days to 738 days.

“We take suo motu cognisance of the aforesaid in larger public interest. The issues need to be addressed on a war footing or else the purpose of enacting the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would stand frustrated,” the bench said, directing the matter to be placed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for assigning it to an appropriate bench.

Going through the report, the bench noted a serious manpower crunch across NCLT benches with a working strength of only 54 members (28 judicial and 26 technical) out of a sanctioned strength of 63. “There is acute shortage of members which is severely affecting the functioning of NCLT in a time-bound manner,” it observed.

 
nclt supreme court delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Supreme Court flags ‘grim’ state of NCLT, cites poor functioning: ‘War footing needed’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.