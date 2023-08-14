‘Mischievous’: Supreme Court flags viral social media post falsely quoting CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Monday flagged a viral social media post that falsely quoted Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud, calling it “fake and mischievous”.

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud(PTI File)

Reportedly, a fake post used the CJI's picture with a quote that urged the people of the country to come out in protests against the ruling government. The post's caption said “Indian democracy Supreme Court Zindabad”.

The quote citing the CJI read: “We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, the democracy of India. But your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government for their rights, this dictatorial government will scare people, and threaten, but you don't have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you.”

Viral social media post that falsely quoted CJI Chandrachud

To this, the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the top court in a statement said, “It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated.”

“The post is fake, ill-intended, and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities,” it added.