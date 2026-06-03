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Supreme Court forms 5-member panel to propose definition of Aravalli range

The panel will be headed by Director General of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Kanchan Devi, according to the May 25 order.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 07:25 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member committee to arrive at a uniform definition of the ecologically fragile Aravalli range to regulate future mining activities, and submit a report on the conservation of the range by August 31.

The Supreme Court has already stayed mining across the entire Aravalli region pending the HPC’s final report and its consideration.(AFP/File)

The panel will be headed by Director General of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Kanchan Devi, according to the May 25 order passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

The court said that any course of action adopted should be informed, scientifically sound, and consistent with the principles of environmental protection and sustainable development.

The court further asked the committee to be mindful of the “varied and competing considerations” while undertaking its assessment and to involve all stakeholders, including the states of NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, environmentalists, non-profit organisations, mining lease holders, project proponents, villagers, farmers, and local communities whose livelihoods are intrinsically linked to the Aravalli ecosystem, among others.

In November 2025, the top court laid down a common definition for the Aravalli hills and range as proposed by an eight-member committee headed by the MoEFCC secretary. The committee stated that any landform located in the Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief shall be termed as Aravalli hills. Similarly, it stated that two or more Aravalli hills located within 500 metres of each other shall form the Aravalli Range.

The order led to widespread criticism and concern that such a definition would encourage illegal mining and harm the ecological integrity of the Aravalli ecosphere. On December 29, the top court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and placed its earlier order on hold. By the same order, the court held that no permission shall be granted for mining, be it the issue of new leases or renewal of older ones.

 
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