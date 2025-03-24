Menu Explore
Supreme Court forms task force to check suicides of students on campuses

ByAbraham Thomas
Mar 24, 2025 12:05 PM IST

The court referred to deaths of students in college hostels due to sexual harassment, ragging, caste discrimination, etc over the last two months and said they were not isolated incidents

The Supreme Court on Monday formed a task force to strengthen the mechanism for the protection of students on campuses after taking note of the increasing suicides in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
The Supreme Court. (PTI)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan referred to deaths of students in college hostels due to sexual harassment, ragging, caste discrimination, etc over the last two months and said they were not isolated incidents. “We deem it necessary to discuss the pattern of students’ suicide...What disturbs us even more is that...[they] are not isolated incidents...”

The court ordered the formation of the task force under former Supreme Court judge S Ravindra Bhat to submit a report in four months identifying the causes of student suicides and proposing steps to strengthen mechanisms for checking them. It said the committee would also include secretaries of the departments of higher education, social justice, women and child development, and legal affairs.

The order came on a petition of parents of two students, who allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 2023. The plea demanded an investigation into the deaths alleging harassment on campus.

The parents moved the court after the police closed the case post-inquest proceedings. The court said the closure was erroneous. “If there are allegations and parents feel children were harassed, it was the duty of the police to register [a] FIR [First Information Report]. To close the proceedings on the basis of inquest proceedings was not enough.” The court said that inquest proceedings only reveal the cause of death.



