Supreme Court goes paperless, provides free WiFi to advocates, litigants

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 03, 2023 02:36 PM IST

The courtrooms of the top court now have a modern design due to the installation of various technology facilities.

After the summer break, the Supreme Court on Monday reopened with a paperless and technology-enabled set up including free WiFi facilities for advocates, litigants, and others.

The Supreme Court(PTI)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced that the top court has made the facility of free Wi-Fi available in Courts 1-5 and soon it will be enabled in bar rooms as well.

The Chief Justice also said that there will be no books or papers but it does not mean that they will not rely on books and papers at all.

The courtrooms of the top court now have a modern design due to the installation of various technology facilities including more screens and upgraded video conferencing facilities.

As part of the e-initiatives in the Supreme Court of India, the facility of free Wi-Fi is made available for Advocates, Litigants, Media persons, and other stakeholders visiting the Supreme Court of India.

For the present, this facility will be available at the Chief Justice's Court, Court Nos. 2 to 5 including corridor and Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of the plaza canteen, and Press Lounge-I & II with effect from July 3.

The facility will be extended to all the Court Rooms and adjoining areas, Bar Library-I & II, Ladies' Bar Room and Bar Lounge in a phased manner.

