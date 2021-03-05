Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a petition by the mother of Captain Sanjit Bhattacharjee, who has been missing since April 1997 while patrolling with his platoon in the Rann of Kutch bordering Pakistan.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, issued a notice to the Central government and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), seeking their replies to the petition by Kamla Bhattacharjee.
The bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked Kamla Bhattacharjee’s counsel to bring similar cases of missing soldiers on record to enable the apex court to seek information about them as well.
Also Read | ‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women
Captain Sanjit Bhattacharjee went to patrol with his platoon on the night of April 19-20, 1997. The next day, 15 of the platoon members returned without the Captain and Lance Naik Ram Bahadur Thapa. They have not retuned since.
Captain Sanjit Bhattacharjee’s father died in November 2020. His mother, aged 81, has now approached the top court after having waited for her son for around 24 years. Her petition has sought directions to the government and the MoD to trace her son and apprise the family of his whereabouts.
In 2005, the MoD declared Captain Sanjit Bhattacharjee dead but in 2010, the President’s Secretariat wrote to Kamla Bhattacharjee, informing her that her son’s name had been added to an existing missing POWs (prisoners of war) list, known as “Missing 54”.
A total of 83 defence personnel, including prisoners of war (PoW), were said to be lodged in Pakistan jails. However, Pakistan has not acknowledged the prisoners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos on Pune-bound IndiGo flight after passenger claims of being Covid positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didn’t expect a bed of roses, but the armed forces groomed me: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pinarayi Vijayan, 3 ministers knew of Kerala gold smuggling case, court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: SC stays Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate
- The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To earn tax...': Rahul Gandhi joins Congress campaign against price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states including account for 84.44% daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
- Out of the six states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the resurgence of Covid-19. On Thursday, it reported its highest 8,998 fresh cases which pushed the state's tally to 21,88,183.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politicians
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha
- NASA images dispute the claim made by forest officers in the state that the fires at Similipal biosphere reserve were more or less under control.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox