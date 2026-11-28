As per the Delimitation Bill, 2026 that will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, the Delimitation Commission will comprise of three primary members: a Chairperson (a sitting or retired Supreme Court Judge appointed by the Central Government), the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will be a member automatically and the State Election Commissioner of the relevant state.

The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill. (PTI/Representational) more less

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The Delimitation Commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the Bill.

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The panel to decide on boundaries

The bill states that the State Election Commissioner appointed by the Governor under Article 243K will be a member. However, for two states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the Governor will act as the State Election Commissioner for this purpose.

Commission to be constituted immediately after bill passes

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Deep Dive Who will chair the Delimitation Commission under the proposed 2026 Bill? The chairperson will be a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Central Government. Who else will be members of the proposed Delimitation Commission? The other members will be the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the Governor will serve in that role. When will the Delimitation Commission be formed, and how long will it function? The Commission is to be constituted after Parliament passes the Bill and it takes effect. The Union Government will set its term by notification and may extend it if the Commission requests an extension.

{{^usCountry}} The Union government will decide the period for which the Commission will function through a notification. If the Commission requests it, an extension can be given if deemed necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Union government will decide the period for which the Commission will function through a notification. If the Commission requests it, an extension can be given if deemed necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir since it is now a Union Territory,” said a senior government official.

Also Read I Cabinet okays 50% rise in Lok Sabha seats for all states, freeze on current share till 2051 in delimitation move

The Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for deciding constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the area currently occupied by Pakistan, if and when that area ceases to be under Pakistan’s occupation.

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“The delimitation commission will be constituted immediately after the passage of the bills and the reservation will be implemented for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. States will clear the constitutional amendment bill simultaneously and 50% of the states will ratify the bill as it is a convention not a requirement,” said the official quoted above.