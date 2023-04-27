Ensure women creators have equal opportunity to succeed: SC judge Hima Kohli

Emphasising the need to provide access to resources and support to women creators, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli said addressing stereotypes and gender biases in Indian legal system and intellectual property (IP) is crucial to promote gender equality and ensure women creators have equal opportunity to succeed.

She said that women face unique challenges in securing and protecting their intellectual property rights. (Telangana high court)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking at an event organised by the Delhi high court on World Intellectual Property Day on the theme-- “Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity.”

Also Read:Bar council urges Supreme Court not to hear same-sex marriage case

Highlighting the problems faced by women, the Supreme Court judge said that women face unique challenges in securing and protecting their intellectual property rights in India such as gender bias, discrimination at workplace and lack of awareness and education concerning IPRs.

“Addressing stereotypes and gender biases in IP is critical to promote gender equality and ensure women creators have equal opportunity to succeed. This includes changing societal norms that limit participation of women in the workforce, address biases in the legal system and provide access to resources and support to women creators,” justice Kohli said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The apex court judge, who was the chief guest at the function along with union minister Piyush Goyal, said that women can fully participate in the development of the society, fostering creativity, innovation and competition.

“Women are known to be innovators and creators in multiple roles that they are expected to handle at home, be it as wives, mothers, daughters, daughter-in-law and caregivers. When the same creativity and innovation enters the professional field, it unlocks the potential for greater progress and prosperity. It is time for us to look throughhttps://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/supreme-court-rejects-centre-s-claim-that-legalising-same-sex-marriage-is-elitist-asks-govt-to-provide-data-to-back-its-statement-in-india-s-lgbtq-rights-case-101681929283756.html the gendered lens, stand-up for the intellectual property rights of women and send a powerful message to the world that we recognise and acknowledge her invaluable contribution to our society,” justice Kohli said during her address.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Piyush Goyal also voiced a similar opinion and said that the root problems need to be solved for women creators to play a greater role and see more action from them.

She also highlighted the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI), saying that various sectors of the society, including the intellectual property regime and that using it to protect and promote women’s intellectual property rights can lead to more efficient, accurate and fair outcomes for women creators.

“Al can be used to detect and prevent intellectual property infringement, which is a significant concern for women creators who often lack the resources to monitor and enforce their rights. AI- powered tools can help identify potential violations and alert women creators to take appropriate action. AI-powered tools can guide and support women creators, streamlining the registration process and making it more accessible through automation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“However, while AI can provide numerous benefits in protecting and promoting women’s intellectual property rights, it is not a universal panacea. Al algorithms can also reproduce biases and discrimination, especially if the underlying datasets are biased. Therefore, it is critical to ensure that Al is used ethically in promoting and protecting women’s intellectual property rights,” Justice Kohli said.

She said that in India, there is “minimal data” available not just on the number of female inventors, but also on the number of women who work in the patent system in various roles, such as patent agents, patent examiners and controllers.

Asserting that a better future awaits, justice Kohli also said that there is a growing movement towards promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace, creating a more level playing field for women, adding that the companies are now realising the immense value that the women bring to the table and are actively promoting female innovators and entrepreneurs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON