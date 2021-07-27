Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea for vaccination of beggars

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah also said that it will not take an "elitist view" to stop begging in public places. The court said that begging is a socio-economic problem and asked the Solicitor General to assist in the matter. The plea will be issued after two weeks.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The top court's bench agreed to issue notice on the second prayer in the petition seeking rehabilitation and vaccination for beggars.(HT Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to central and Delhi governments on a petition seeking vaccination and rehabilitation of homeless and beggars during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic across India.

The notice was issued on a petition filed by one Kush Kalra, which sought a rehabilitation plan for such persons and highlighted the threat of Covid-19 spread due to lack of vaccination and medical facilities.

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah also made it clear that it would not take an "elitist view" to stop begging in public places and streets as this is a socio-economic problem. The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter which will now be heard after two weeks.

The top court's bench agreed to issue notice on the second prayer in the petition seeking rehabilitation and vaccination for beggars. However, the bench directed the petitioner to carry out amendments in the petition.

