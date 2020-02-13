e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties

List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties

The top court directed that the ability of a candidate to win elections should not be a ruse for fielding a candidate with criminal cases against him.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, India - Jan. 28, 2020: A view of Supreme court, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Jan. 28, 2020: A view of Supreme court, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered political parties to list reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal antecedents on their websites, in a move to bring more transparency and accountability in the election process.

The top court directed that the ability of a candidate to win elections should not be a ruse for fielding a candidate with criminal cases against him.

The details of the candidates with criminal background, said the apex court, should be published in one local newspaper and one national newspaper and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

The Election Commission, during the hearing on January 24, acknowledged that the directions issued by the apex court in 2018 to give wide publicity to the criminal antecedents of candidates contesting elections failed to yield the desired result of decriminalising politics.

The court also directed the political parties to furnish a compliance report with the Election Commission and said contempt proceeding can be initiated if compliance report is not filed with the EC. .

There has been an alarming increase in the number of candidates with criminal background in the last four general elections, observed the Supreme Court.

Contempt proceedings can be initiated if compliance report not filed with Election Commission.

tags
top news
List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties
List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
‘Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed right before FATF meet’: Govt questions efficacy
‘Pak decision on Hafiz Saeed right before FATF meet’: Govt questions efficacy
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news