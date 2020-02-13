List reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases: SC to parties

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:13 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered political parties to list reasons for giving tickets to candidates with criminal antecedents on their websites, in a move to bring more transparency and accountability in the election process.

The top court directed that the ability of a candidate to win elections should not be a ruse for fielding a candidate with criminal cases against him.

The details of the candidates with criminal background, said the apex court, should be published in one local newspaper and one national newspaper and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

The Election Commission, during the hearing on January 24, acknowledged that the directions issued by the apex court in 2018 to give wide publicity to the criminal antecedents of candidates contesting elections failed to yield the desired result of decriminalising politics.

The court also directed the political parties to furnish a compliance report with the Election Commission and said contempt proceeding can be initiated if compliance report is not filed with the EC. .

There has been an alarming increase in the number of candidates with criminal background in the last four general elections, observed the Supreme Court.

