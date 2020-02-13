e-paper
Supreme Court lists 6 important steps for political parties who give tickets to candidates with criminal cases

Supreme Court lists 6 important steps for political parties who give tickets to candidates with criminal cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all the political parties to give details of candidates with criminal background on their websites.

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all the political parties to give details of candidates with criminal background on their websites, and give reasons for handing out tickets to them for elections.

The order came on a contempt plea, which has raised the issue of criminalisation of politics and claimed that the directions given by the apex court in its September 2018 verdict relating to disclosure of criminal antecedents by poll candidates were not being followed.

Here are the highlights of the judgement given by the bench of justices Rohinton Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat:

1. Supreme Court orders that political parties should upload details of candidates with criminal background on their official website. The details should explain the nature of the crime, whether charges have been framed among other things.

2. The website of the party should also give reasons on why the candidates is being fielded for election.

3. Ability of candidate to win elections should not be the reason furnished for fielding the candidate.

4. The details of the candidates with criminal background should be published in one local newspaper and one national newspaper and on social media including Facebook and Twitter pages of the political party.

5. Political parties should furnish a compliance report with Election Commission about compliance with the court’s directions.

6. Contempt proceedings can be initiated against political party for failing to file complaince report.

