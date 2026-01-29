Supreme Court orders poll panel to publish 'discrepancy' lists on pleas against Tamil Nadu SIR

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to display names of people in the 'logical discrepancy' lists in Tamil Nadu. The directions were issued on a batch of pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the Election Commission of India to publish names of people who have been categorised in the 'Logical Discrepancy' list. (HT_PRINT)

The top court said that the lists must be displayed at the gram panchayat bhawan, Taluka offices of every sub-division and ward-offices of urban areas in Tamil Nadu. People whose names appear in the ‘logical discrepancy’ lists can submit their documents/objections in person or through a representative within a period of 10 days, LiveLaw reported.

The district collector in Tamil Nadu has reportedly been directed to adhere to instructions issued by the ECI for deploying adequate staff for smooth functioning of the SIR process in the state.

“The DGP and Commissioner of Police in Tamil Nadu are directed to ensure that there is no law and order problem is created and ensure that law and order be well maintained and the entire exercise shall be done smoothly”, the Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had issued similar directives for the SIR in West Bengal, directing the ECI to publish the list of 13.6 million voters in West Bengal who have logical discrepancies in their enumeration forms.

A plea in Supreme Court had asked for the the order to be extended to Tamil Nadu as well, LiveLaw earlier reported. The publication reported that CJI Surya Kant observed that the rules be applied to Tamil Nadu too. "Once we have laid down some uniform guidelines for Bengal there is no reason it cannot be applied in Tamil Nadu. So no order will be required," the CJI was quoted as saying.