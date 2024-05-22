 Supreme Court rejects bail of teen accused of making obscene video of girl | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi
Supreme Court rejects bail of teen accused of making obscene video of girl

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 12:13 PM IST

The defence counsel has argued that boy's parents were ready to care for him, and he should not remain in a reform home but be in his mother's custody.

The Supreme Court has denied bail to a Uttarakhand school student accused of circulating obscene videos of a 14-year-old classmate, which allegedly led her to suicide.

The Supreme Court. (ANI)
The Supreme Court. (ANI)

The decision of the bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal diverges from the usual practice of granting bail to juveniles, regardless of the crime's severity, The Times of India reported.

Obscene videos circulation drove my daughter to suicide: Girl's father

The girl's father reported her missing in October, and she was later found dead. He alleged that the boy had made and circulated obscene videos of her, which drove her to take her own life.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Haridwar had previously rejected the bail plea on January 10. The boy faced charges under Sections 305 and 509 of the IPC and Sections 13 and 14 of the POCSO Act.

The Uttarakhand High Court had also denied bail, citing the boy's undisciplined behaviour and bad company. Justice Ravindra Maithani noted that releasing the boy could expose him to further moral, physical, or psychological danger and defeat the ends of justice. The social investigation report suggested he required strict disciplining to prevent further incidents, the news report added.

Boy's parents ready to care for him: Defence counsel

After the Juvenile Justice Board's decision was upheld by the Uttarakhand High Court, the boy's mother moved to the Supreme Court seeking bail.

Senior advocate Lok Pal Singh argued that the boy's parents were ready to care for him, and he should not remain in a reform home but be in his mother's custody.

However, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal reviewed the High Court's judgment and agreed with the decision to deny bail.

