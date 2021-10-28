Supreme Court returns Gujarat lawyer Yatin Oza’s gown, asks him to behave

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday returned the senior advocate’s gown to Gujarat lawyer Yatin Oza but on the condition that he must keep behaving well.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and RS Reddy restored the senior designation of Oza on a trial basis, making it clear that his “fate is dependent on his appropriate conduct as a senior counsel before his own High Court (Gujarat), which will have the final say.”

The bench “temporarily” restored Oza’s designation as a senior counsel for a period of two years starting January 1, 2022, during which the Gujarat HC will keep a watch over his conduct and may even decide to take back the gown within two years if there is any misdemeanour on his part.

“It is the high court which will watch and can best decide how the petitioner behaves and conducts himself as a senior counsel without any further opportunity,” held the bench, adding the top court is only providing Oza a window of two years to show that he truly means what he has assured the bench about never repeating his misdeeds.

Oza was stripped off his designation as a senior counsel in July 2020 after the full court (all the judges) of the Gujarat HC voted in favour of withdrawing his robe.

The judges in the high court took note of Oza’s misconduct in levelling allegations against the judges; calling the HC a “Gamblers Den”; circulating contentious messages on WhatsApp against the HC and finally calling a press conference on June 5, 2020 where he made accusations of impropriety against the institution of the HC itself.

The HC initiated dual proceedings against Oza — one of contempt and the other of a notice as to why the privilege of the gown should not be withdrawn. The lawyer was held guilty on both counts. He was convicted of contempt for bringing the judiciary to disrepute in the judicial proceedings. On the administrative side, all judges unanimously favoured withdrawing his gown.

When Oza approached the Supreme Court and tendered his apology, the bench, led by Justice Kaul, asked the Gujarat HC in March this year to reconsider the punishment, but to no avail. Advocate Nikhil Goel, appearing for the HC, informed the bench in July that HC judges stood firm that Oza’s gown could not be returned.

The Gujarat HC also urged the bench not to entertain Oza’s petition on the sole reason that what has been withdrawn is a ‘privilege’ and not a ‘right’ and therefore, of the privilege by those who conferred it would not make the issue open to judicial reviews.

On the other hand, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Arvind Datar, representing Oza, appealed for compassion, submitting the withdrawal of designation for all times is disproportionately harsh since Oza does not even get an opportunity to redeem himself. Oza too personally appeared before the bench and tendered his unqualified apology, admitting he has learnt his lesson and, thus, an opportunity should be given to him for redemption.

On merits of the case, the bench said although it finds nothing wrong with the HC’s decision, Oza could be given “one more and the last chance”.

