Supreme Court says minimum practice of 3 years as advocate must to enter judicial service

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restored the condition requiring candidates applying for civil judge recruitment to have minimum three years of practice as a lawyer as it noted that its decision in 2002, discarding this condition to permit fresh law graduates to apply for judicial service has led to problems. A bench led by CJI Bhushan R Gavai passed the order after the court sought responses from states and high courts in a case filed by All India Judges Association on whether the three years’ minimum practice for entering judicial service should be restored.(File)

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai passed the order after the court sought responses from states and high courts in a case filed by All India Judges Association on whether the three years’ minimum practice for entering judicial service should be restored.

Going by the experience gained by high courts for the past 20 years since the top court in 2002 allowed law graduates to apply for civil judge (junior division), the bench said, “With the recruitment of law graduates, it has been seen that the endeavour has not been successful. It has led to many problems.”

The 2002 decision was passed with an intention to attract the best talent to the judicial service. However, the court’s decision passed on Tuesday analysed the responses received from all high courts which showed that law graduates recruited as judges did not have knowledge of courts and litigation process.

The bench, also comprising of justices AG Masih and K Vinod Chandran said, “If opportunity is given to lawyers acquainted with litigation, it will bring sensitivity to human problems and experience at bar.” The court said there is no substitute to having a first hand experience of courts and administration of justice. It is only a practicing lawyer who can understand the intricacies of litigation and administration of justice, the bench observed.

The court directed the states and high courts to amend the rules accordingly while clarifying that the judgment will not apply to states where the recruitment of civil judges (junior division) has already begun or the notification has been issued.

Responding to the concern that if three-year practice as lawyer is made mandatory for entry level judicial service, even lawyers who have not practiced for a single day may apply. The court took notice of this concern and directed that the experience of the lawyer will be counted from the dateon which he/she is granted provisional registration. The formal registration only takes place after the lawyer clears the All India Bar Examination.

While applying for judicial service, the candidate will be required to submit an experience certificate issued by a lawyer of at least 10 years standing at the Bar and the same shall be endorsed by a principal judicial officer of that court. Those practicing before the high court and Supreme Court will also have to produce a certificate by a lawyer endorsed by the judge concerned.

The states were allowed three months to make changes in the recruitment rules. During pendency of this judgment, the court had kept in abeyance recruitment process in some states. With this order, the court held that the recruitment shall proceed in accordance with the rules applicable on the date of advertisement.

“The minimum years of practice shall not be applicable where selection process has started. It will be applicable from the next recruitment process,” the court said.

The 2002 decision which now stands modified had given emphasis on promoting young talent in judicial service and removed the 3-year practice criteria. It had said, “A bright young law graduate after 3 years of practice finds the Judicial Service not attractive enough. It has been recommended by the Shetty Commission after taking into consideration the views expressed before it by various authorities, that the need for an applicant to have been an advocate for at least 3 years should be done away with. After taking all the circumstances into consideration, we accept this recommendation of the Shetty Commission and the argument of the learned amicus curiae that it should be no longer mandatory for an applicant desirous of entering the judicial service to be an advocate of at least three years' standing.”