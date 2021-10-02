Supreme Court seeks army, Centre’s reply on denial of permanent commission to 72 women officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Army to respond to the petitions filed by 72 women short service commission officers (WSSCO) who have alleged they were denied permanent commission in violation of the apex court’s March 25 judgment. The said decision had directed all WSSCOs who secured over 60% marks to be eligible for permanent commission, subject to disciplinary and vigilance clearance.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna directed the Centre and Army to file their response by October 8 and ordered that none of the 72 WSSCOs be released from service.

The women officers had filed contempt petitions against the decision of the Army to deny them permanent commission (PC) after the results of the Special No 5 Selection Board (SB-5) held in September 2020 were declassified earlier this week.

Senior advocates Huzefa Ahmadi, Meenakshi Arora and V Mohana, who represented the 72 officers, claimed that the Army had been “unfair” in denying the WSSCOs their legitimate right to PC by rejecting them on grounds such as “disobedience of orders, lapses in government procurement, forging medical documents, poor work ethics, lack of professionalism, un-officer like conduct, poor performance in courses”, which were not laid down as grounds laid down in the March 25 judgment by the top court.

Ahmadi said, “The March 25 judgment was clear that other than 60% marks, medical fitness and vigilance clearance, there could be no other ground for denying PC. This is gross contempt of this Court’s order. While the judgment of this court took us one step ahead in women empowerment, this action of the Army has set us back by three steps.”

The other counsels joined chorus by stating that the results of SB-5 were earlier not disclosed to the 72 officers, and it was only after they filed this contempt petition, the Army has released the same. Before declaring them ineligible, they were neither served an opportunity to rebut the findings against them, the counsels for the officers argued.

They further pointed out that the Centre had filed a clarification application on whether all officers who obtained 60% marks were to be considered. In that application, the Centre pointed out that of the 529 WSSCOs who opted for PC, 514 fulfilled 60% marks criteria and 72 among them were held ineligible on other grounds.

Refusing to accept the clarification, the court said, “You must implement the judgment (March 25) as it stands. There is an attempt on part of the Government to go around our judgment.”

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain along with senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre and Army, said the 72 cases have to be separately gone into for which they needed time to file response. “There is no violation of this Court’s order as we have gone by the Army policy of September 30, 1983 and February 24, 2012.”

Under these policies, short service commission officers (male and female) have to fulfill the twin criteria of minimum cut-off grade of 60% and a ‘fit’ declaration by the Selection Board.

The bench directed the Centre to file its response by October 8, the next date of hearing in the case. It further asked the Centre to ensure no officer was released in the meantime. Balasubramanian pointed out that no question of release arises. The first batch of 25 officers among 72 will be released by November 25, he added.