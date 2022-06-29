Supreme Court to hear Sena's plea against floor test at 5pm, ‘urgency that…’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear Shiv Sena's plea against the Governor's floor test order at 5pm given the urgency that has been created. Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter appearing for the Shiv Sena, seeking a hearing today at 5pm to 6pm. Singhvi argued that the Supreme Court's earlier order in which it gave an interim order to protect the revel MLAs from disqualification will be misused if the floor test takes place. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul who appeared for the Shinde faction opposed the plea and said the disqualification proceedings have nothing to do with the floor test.

Mentioning the case before Justice Surya Kant, Singhvi said the floor test is illegal as it can not include persons facing disqualification. "I am only requesting for listing today evening. Otherwise, matter will become infructuous," he said.

Shinder faction's lawyer said calling for the floor test is the prerogative of the Governor. "In any case, pendency of a disqualification application has nothing to do with floor test. Supreme Court has held so," Kaul said.

The Supreme Court asked when the floor test is and said keeping in view the urgency that has been created, it would want to hear the case today only. "We will perform our duty," the top court said. The Supreme Court bench asked for the filings to be done by 3pm and copies to be served on the respondents.

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu moved the Supreme Court soon after Governor BS Koshyari ordered a floor test where Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove the majority. The move for the floor test is believed to be triggered by Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's meeting with the Governor after Fadnavis met the leadership in Delhi.

