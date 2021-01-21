Supreme Court turns down plea seeking to stop farmers’ tractor rally
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop a proposed tractor rally in capital on January 26 by the farmers protesting against the contentious agricultural laws, and questioned why the Centre was looking for its nod on an issue relating to law and order.
Declining to pass any order on the plea by the government, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, remarked that it was not for the court to remind the authorities of the policing power they have by passing an order in this regard.
“Does the Union of India need Supreme Court to tell what powers it has under the Police Act? Why do you want us to tell what powers you have?” the bench asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, who implored the court to issue a prohibitory order on the application of the Delhi Police so as to injunct farmers’ groups from causing any disruptions in the Republic Day celebrations by taking out tractor rally or any other processions.
CJI makes indirect appeal to farmers
Separately, CJI Bobde made an indirect appeal to the farmers to come on board and meet with the court-appointed committee that has been tasked with finding ways to address the impasse.
After being told that none of the farm unions protesting on the Delhi border wants to meet with the court-appointed committee, the CJI Bobde urged Prashant Bhushan, the lawyer for some of the unions, “In cases such as this, it may not be enough to act only as a lawyer. We would want you to counsel your clients in a way that it brings peace. We want a resolution.”
