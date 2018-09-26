Live updates: Supreme Court refuses to refer SC/STs quota in promotions case to larger bench

The Supreme Court is due to deliver several key judgments on Wednesday, including its verdict on Aadhaar, the national identity card project challenged by critics for allegedly violating the constitution.

The court will also decide on reservations in promotions for SC/ST government employees; whether an appellate court’s stay on conviction of a disqualified lawmakers would revive their membership of parliament or legislatures; on senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s plea against the Gujarat high court order refusing to quash a BJP leader’s petition against his election to the Rajya Sabha; and whether there should be live streaming of court proceedings.

Here are the live updates for SC verdicts on SC/ST quota, Ahmad Patel’s plea and live streaming in court:

10:41am IST Nagaraj judgement does not need to be referred to a larger bench, rules SC In a unanimous verdict, the court concludes the Nagaraj judgement does not need to be referred to a larger bench. “There is no need for quantifiable data to give reservation,” the court says.





10:35am IST Justice Nariman begins reading out judgement Justice Nariman begins reading out judgement on granting quota benefits in government job promotions for SC/ST employees.



