Supreme Court Aadhaar Verdict Live Updates: Aadhaar gives identity to the marginalised, says court
Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict live updates: The court will decide on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar today.
-
11:11am IST
Aadhaar authentication records not to be kept beyond 6 months: SC
-
11:10am IST
Aadhaar authentication process is not exposed to the internet world: SC
-
11:08am IST
Heavy reliance on right to privacy judgment: SC
-
11:05am IST
Court says dignity includes the choices a person can make
-
11:01am IST
Aadhaar eliminates chance of duplication: SC
-
10:58am IST
Minimal possible data is obtained from Aadhaar holders: SC
-
10:56am IST
Better to be unique than be best: Justice Sikri
-
10:54am IST
Three judgements in Aadhaar case, Justice Sikri to reads out the first
-
10:23am IST
Govt made it clear it will protect data: Mukul Rohatgi
-
10:19am IST
Hope judgement is in favour of Aadhaar: Mukul Rohatgi
-
9:55am IST
Right to Privacy
-
9:51am IST
The petitioners
-
9:45am IST
Marathon Aadhaar hearings over 38 days
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday started delivering its verdict on the constitutionality of Aadhaar. This is one of the several significant verdicts the apex court is likely to deliver today.
Aadhaar authentication records not to be kept beyond 6 months: SC
“After going through the Aadhaar ,structure it is difficult to create profile of the person simply on be basis of biometrics. Authentication records are not to be kept beyond six months,” says Justice Sikri.
Aadhaar authentication process is not exposed to the internet world: SC
“The Aadhaar authentication process is not exposed to the internet world. Regulations are strictly followed. There is a sufficient defence mechanism. There is an oversight by technology... no information on the nature of transaction is obtained,” says Justice Sikri.
Heavy reliance on right to privacy judgment: SC
Justice Sikri says that heavy reliance has been placed on Right to privacy judgment of 2017.
Court says dignity includes the choices a person can make
Court says dignity includes the choices a person can make. Court has developed another aspect that human dignity is considered from personal individual’s point of view. Humanistic concept of human dignity has to be kept in mind, based on socio-economic rights.
Aadhaar eliminates chance of duplication: SC
Whenever there is a second attempt for Aadhaar, the system knows about it. It for this reason Aadhaar is known as unique identification, unparalleled, says the Supreme Court.
“It gives identity to marginalised people of the community... can get various privileges meant for such people,” court says.
Minimal possible data is obtained from Aadhaar holders: SC
Court has concluded minimal possible data is obtained from Aadhaar holders. Device is to give unique identify to citizens, says court.
Better to be unique than be best: Justice Sikri
“It’s better to be unique than be best - it’s the central message of Aadhaar,” says Justice Sikri.
Three judgements in Aadhaar case, Justice Sikri to reads out the first
Justice AK Sikri to read out the first judgement. Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Khanwilkar agree with Sikri’s view. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan have written their individual opinions.
Govt made it clear it will protect data: Mukul Rohatgi
“Data protection is very important and government has made it clear that it will protect the data. A law is also coming in this regard,” says Mukul Rohatgi.
Hope judgement is in favour of Aadhaar: Mukul Rohatgi
“The judgement will have a far reaching effect because Aadhaar is relevant for a large number of subsidies. It is also relevant to plug loot and waste that has happened. I hope the judgement is in favour of Aadhaar,” says Mukul Rohatgi, who as Attorney General had represented the government in the Aadhaar case.
Right to Privacy
A key argument against the Aadhaar scheme was that it was violative of the nine-judge bench verdict that had held that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution.
The petitioners
A battery of senior lawyers, including Shyam Divan, Gopal Subramaniam, Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Arvind Datar, K V Vishwanath, Anand Grover, Sajan Poovayya and a few others, had argued on behalf of the petitioners opposing the Aadhaar Scheme on various grounds.
Besides the former HC judge, the top lawyers argued for petitioners, who included Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, social activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil De, Nachiket Udupa and CPI leader Binoy Visman.
Marathon Aadhaar hearings over 38 days
The constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, justice AK Sikri, justice AM Khanwilkar, justice DY Chandrachud and justice Ashok Bhushan, reserved its verdict on May 10 after hearing the petitions for over 38 days starting January 17 this year.
More than 30 petitions have challenged the Aadhaar act and government orders that made it compulsory for linking of bank accounts, mobile phone numbers, permanent account numbers and filing of income taxes to the unique ID number and that it violated the right to privacy which the court confirmed as a fundamental right in a nine-judge bench verdict in August 2017