Supreme Court Aadhaar Verdict Live Updates: Aadhaar gives identity to the marginalised, says court

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday started delivering its verdict on the constitutionality of Aadhaar. This is one of the several significant verdicts the apex court is likely to deliver today.

11:11am IST Aadhaar authentication records not to be kept beyond 6 months: SC “After going through the Aadhaar ,structure it is difficult to create profile of the person simply on be basis of biometrics. Authentication records are not to be kept beyond six months,” says Justice Sikri.





11:10am IST Aadhaar authentication process is not exposed to the internet world: SC “The Aadhaar authentication process is not exposed to the internet world. Regulations are strictly followed. There is a sufficient defence mechanism. There is an oversight by technology... no information on the nature of transaction is obtained,” says Justice Sikri.





11:08am IST Heavy reliance on right to privacy judgment: SC Justice Sikri says that heavy reliance has been placed on Right to privacy judgment of 2017.





11:05am IST Court says dignity includes the choices a person can make Court says dignity includes the choices a person can make. Court has developed another aspect that human dignity is considered from personal individual’s point of view. Humanistic concept of human dignity has to be kept in mind, based on socio-economic rights.





11:01am IST Aadhaar eliminates chance of duplication: SC Whenever there is a second attempt for Aadhaar, the system knows about it. It for this reason Aadhaar is known as unique identification, unparalleled, says the Supreme Court. “It gives identity to marginalised people of the community... can get various privileges meant for such people,” court says.





10:58am IST Minimal possible data is obtained from Aadhaar holders: SC Court has concluded minimal possible data is obtained from Aadhaar holders. Device is to give unique identify to citizens, says court.





10:56am IST Better to be unique than be best: Justice Sikri “It’s better to be unique than be best - it’s the central message of Aadhaar,” says Justice Sikri.





10:54am IST Three judgements in Aadhaar case, Justice Sikri to reads out the first Justice AK Sikri to read out the first judgement. Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Khanwilkar agree with Sikri’s view. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan have written their individual opinions.





10:23am IST Govt made it clear it will protect data: Mukul Rohatgi “Data protection is very important and government has made it clear that it will protect the data. A law is also coming in this regard,” says Mukul Rohatgi.





10:19am IST Hope judgement is in favour of Aadhaar: Mukul Rohatgi “The judgement will have a far reaching effect because Aadhaar is relevant for a large number of subsidies. It is also relevant to plug loot and waste that has happened. I hope the judgement is in favour of Aadhaar,” says Mukul Rohatgi, who as Attorney General had represented the government in the Aadhaar case.





9:55am IST Right to Privacy A key argument against the Aadhaar scheme was that it was violative of the nine-judge bench verdict that had held that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution.





9:51am IST The petitioners A battery of senior lawyers, including Shyam Divan, Gopal Subramaniam, Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Arvind Datar, K V Vishwanath, Anand Grover, Sajan Poovayya and a few others, had argued on behalf of the petitioners opposing the Aadhaar Scheme on various grounds. Besides the former HC judge, the top lawyers argued for petitioners, who included Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, social activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil De, Nachiket Udupa and CPI leader Binoy Visman.



