Surat court sentences 22-year-old to 20 years RI for repeatedly sexually assaulting minor

Ahmedabad: A Surat court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Gujarat. The minor’s mother lodged a complaint against Rahul at the Adajan police station on February 12. (Representative photo)

Additional sessions judge Bhavesh K. Avasiya convicted Rahul alias Palis Chauhan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of ₹1.75 lakh, along with ₹6 lakh compensation to the minor, according to the 62-page court order.

The convict, who lived in the same residential society, called the girl to his apartment under the pretext of work during in October in 2024 and sexually assaulted her. He had again called the girl to his house approximately 22 days later and threatened to disclose everything to her family when she refused. The girl, who went to his apartment under threat, was assaulted again. The accused tried to call her over on February 9, but she resisted and finally disclosed the incidents to her mother.

The minor’s mother lodged a complaint against Rahul at the Adajan police station on February 12. According to the prosecution, the girl was 12 years old at the time of the assault.

Additional public prosecutor Dipesh Dave produced 10 witnesses and 29 pieces of documentary evidence, including the girl’s testimony, medical evidence, and statements from other witnesses.

The accused pleaded not guilty and denied all charges, with the defence lawyer arguing that there was a delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR) and alleging that it was a consensual relationship.

The court, however, found Rahul guilty under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“Considering the submissions made by both parties along with the matter of sentencing and the purpose of legally established punishment, the court recognises its sacred duty to ensure that such crimes are prevented and children remain safe in society,” the court said.

The court further added that the accused, knowing the fact that the victim was a minor, took advantage of her innocence and adolescence and committed the crime.

The court directed the district legal services authority to ensure compensation of ₹6 lakh is provided to the girl under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019. “Compensation of ₹6 lakh to be provided to the girl. 80% of this amount is to be invested in a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank in the name of the girl’s guardian for a minimum of three years, with the remaining 20% to be deposited in a joint account of the girl and her parents for her welfare and education,” the court said.