Asia's first woman locomotive pilot to retire after 36 years of service, Anand Mahindra reacts

Asia's first woman train driver, Surekha Yadav, is set to retire on September 30 after 36 years of trailblazing job with Central Railways. In her 36-year-long career, Surekha Yadav, loco pilot or train driver with Central Railway (CR), has manoeuvred every kind of train from goods trains to suburban locals.(X/@mumbaiheritage)

Yadav, who defied all stereotypes to operate every kind of train from goods trains to suburban locals, was felicitated by her fellow colleagues, including train drivers, staff and family members as she arrived at the Mumbai's Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express.

However, it was not just the Central Railway and its its staff members who congratulated the first woman loco pilot. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to his X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Yadav for "being a pioneer".

“Congratulations on being a pioneer, Surekha ji. And my best wishes upon your retirement after such a long career of serving the people,” Mahindra wrote on his official X handle.

“Thank you for reminding us today, that iconic change makers like you must be celebrated and your contributions never forgotten,” his post further read.

The Central Railway while bidding farewell to its “true trailblazer” wrote: “She broke barriers, inspired countless women, and proved that no dream is beyond reach.”

In her 36-year-long career, Surekha Yadav manoeuvred every kind of train from goods trains to suburban locals, from regular long-distance trains to premium ones such as Rajdhani and Vande Bharat, HT reported earlier.

Although Yadav retires on September 30, the celebration was two weeks in advance owing to more retirement functions planned by the end of the month.

The loco pilot recalled that she had no plans to join the railways but attempted the written exams, vivas and interviews for a lark. “The next thing I knew was that within a few days, I got my appointment letter,” she said.

Yadav added that back when she had got the job, being a loco pilot was not a career field in which women had stepped their foot. Citing her supportive family, she talked about the challenges that she had faced and how she “sailed through them all”.

"I am glad that since my joining the railways, the view that women cannot drive trains has changed. Today, there are many women who do this shoulder-to-shoulder with men and ferry thousands of passengers every day,” Yadav affirmed.