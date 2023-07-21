Airfare jumped after Balasore, reduced after govt intervened, says Scindia in Rajya Sabha

The airfare to and from Bhubaneswar saw an “abnormal” surge after the Balasore triple train crash and the airlines reduced their prices after a direction was issued by the ministry, minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, in response to a question by DMK leader TR Paarivendhar.

“After the train accident in Odisha, the ministry advised airlines to monitor and take necessary action in case of any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar. The airlines were advised to keep passenger interest in mind and exercise moderation. The airfares were monitored on a daily basis and as a result … fares have shown a declining trend,” Scindia’s written response said.

In a response to a separate question raised by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kunwar Danish Ali on costly air tickets both in the international and domestic sector and the steps taken by the government to control it, the minister’s reply said, “Airlines are free to fix reasonable tariffs taking into consideration all relevant factors which include the cost of operation, characteristics of service and reasonable profit. Airlines, however, remain compliant with the regulatory provisions under Aircraft Rules, 1937 as long as the fare charged by them does not exceed the fare established and displayed on their website.”

Scindia in his response underlined that the airfares are market driven and are “neither regulated nor established by the government”.

Listing the steps taken by the government to check high airfare, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established a ‘Tariff Monitoring Unit’ to monitor the airfare randomly, the reply added.

