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‘Surprised we are not more outspoken’: Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over death of 3 Indian sailors

Her remarks come after three Indian sailors were killed in a US military strike on the commercial tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 05:09 pm IST
ANI |
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led Central government over the death of three Indian sailors and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should raise the issue with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to the media while commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed meeting with US President Donald Trump.(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) landed in Geneva, Switzerland to take part in the G7 Summit in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains, following his departure from Slovakia.

France is hosting the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17.

India is also participating in the G7 Summit for the 13th time as a partner country and the Summit is set to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering.

Asked whether the Prime Minister should take up the matter with the US President, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Yes, he should. It is surprising that we are not more outspoken about what is happening."

Her remarks come after three Indian sailors were killed in a US military strike on the commercial tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Surprised we are not more outspoken’: Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over death of 3 Indian sailors
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