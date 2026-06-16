‘Surprised we are not more outspoken’: Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over death of 3 Indian sailors

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led Central government over the death of three Indian sailors and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should raise the issue with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to the media while commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed meeting with US President Donald Trump.(PTI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) landed in Geneva, Switzerland to take part in the G7 Summit in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains, following his departure from Slovakia.

France is hosting the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17.

India is also participating in the G7 Summit for the 13th time as a partner country and the Summit is set to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering.

Asked whether the Prime Minister should take up the matter with the US President, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Yes, he should. It is surprising that we are not more outspoken about what is happening."

Her remarks come after three Indian sailors were killed in a US military strike on the commercial tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The vessel came under attack after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while three were later confirmed dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vessel came under attack after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while three were later confirmed dead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sharply criticised the United States and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Navy strikes on an oil ship in the Gulf that killed three Indian sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sharply criticised the United States and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Navy strikes on an oil ship in the Gulf that killed three Indian sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Friday summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. This was the second time that Meeks was being summoned by the MEA. Previously, he was summoned after a commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Friday summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. This was the second time that Meeks was being summoned by the MEA. Previously, he was summoned after a commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON