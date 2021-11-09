Sushma Swaraj’s daughter honours mom's tradition; greets LK Advani with sweet surprise on his birthday

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, honoured the tradition started by her late mother by visiting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart LK Advani on his birthday with something sweet in tow.

“A very happy birthday to respected Advaniji. I pray to god for his health and a long life. Had an opportunity to visit his residence and seek blessings, and according to the sweet tradition started by my mother Sushma Swaraj I brought a chocolate cake,” Swaraj tweeted on Monday.

Advani, a former deputy prime minister to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP's longest-serving president, turned 94 on Monday. Besides Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home affairs minister Amit Shah, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda also visited Advani's residence to greet him on his birthday.

Advani, the main architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, is credited with nurturing a generation of leaders in BJP. Party stalwarts like Singh, Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari hailed him as an “inspiration” for not just the nation but also the crores of party workers. Joining in on the chorus, Shah said he spread the party's ideology among the masses and gave a pan India shape to its organisation.

Modi took to Twitter on Monday to wish Advani on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," he said.

The Prime Minister, along with the other party leaders, also took part in a cake cutting ceremony at Advani’s residence and handed him a bouquet of flowers in greetings, a short video of the clip was going around on social media on Monday.