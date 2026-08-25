Suspend food licences of e-com sites for selling poisonous datura: Karnataka FDA

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended the suspension of food licences to e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket, for allegedly selling poisonous datura fruit and seeds online as fit for human consumption.

Datura, known in English as ‘devil’s trumpet’ or ‘mad apple’, is poisonous. (Wikipedia)

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The recommendation has been made under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the relevant regulations. If the licences are suspended, the platforms will not be permitted to sell food products until they comply with the directions issued.

The action follows the discovery that some e-commerce platforms were listing datura fruit and its seeds as products suitable for consumption. The listings carried Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and registration numbers, raising serious concerns over food safety and regulatory compliance.

Datura, known in English as ‘devil’s trumpet’ or ‘mad apple’, is a poisonous plant. Its seeds and other parts contain toxic compounds that can cause serious health problems. Consumption can lead to intoxication, breathing difficulties, and severe symptoms and, in extreme cases, can be fatal.

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA earlier issued notices to the e-commerce platforms, directing them to immediately stop the sale of datura fruit and seeds. The companies were instructed to remove advertisements and promotional material related to the products and appear before the department with written explanations and details of the corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA earlier issued notices to the e-commerce platforms, directing them to immediately stop the sale of datura fruit and seeds. The companies were instructed to remove advertisements and promotional material related to the products and appear before the department with written explanations and details of the corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Representatives of the e-commerce companies appeared before an FDA court on Monday in connection with the notices. According to the department, Amazon did not submit any response. Swiggy and Instamart failed to provide documents detailing the action taken in response to the notices and sought additional time.

The companies informed the authorities that the sale of the products had been stopped. They stated that the errors in the product listings would be rectified and that they would be clearly labelled as unsuitable for human consumption.

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The responses did not convince the FDA. The department has directed the concerned authorities to suspend the food licences of the platforms until its orders are complied with. The order states that the food licences issued to e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy, Instamart and BigBasket, should be suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Further action will be decided based on the compliance reports.

The issue came to light after a resident of JC Nagar in Bengaluru raised concerns on social media about the online sale of datura fruit and seeds. FDA officials inspected the listings and initiated action against the platforms.

The department has stressed that poisonous substances such as datura cannot be marketed, promoted, or sold online as food items. The case highlighted concerns over the sale of products in violation of food safety regulations and risks to consumers.

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The companies did not immediately respond to FDA’s recommendation.