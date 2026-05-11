Suspense over the Congress’s chief-ministerial nominee in Kerala continued on Sunday, with the party high command yet to announce its decision, amid hectic lobbying by the camps of three top contenders — VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal.

Suspense continues as Cong yet to pick CM face in Kerala

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Satheesan in a bid to end the logjam, which has been persisted since the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) swept the assembly polls in the southern state on May 4, over the appointment of the next chief minister.

“We are waiting for the high command to take a decision. It could take a couple of days,” a leader close to Chennithala told HT, asking not to be named.

Satheesan (61), the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly, Chennithala (69), a former minister and ex-LoP, and Venugopal (63), AICC general secretary (organisation) and Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha, are seen as the prime contenders for the CM’s post. While Satheesan and Chennithala won from their respective constituencies of Paravur and Haripad in the recently concluded polls, Venugopal did not contest the election.

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{{^usCountry}} A day ago, the Congress top brass had held a meeting in Delhi to discuss government formation in Kerala. The meeting convened by party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence was attended by Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and senior leaders from the state Chennithala and Satheesan. On Sunday, both Satheesan and Chennithala returned to Kerala while Venugopal remained in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day ago, the Congress top brass had held a meeting in Delhi to discuss government formation in Kerala. The meeting convened by party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence was attended by Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and senior leaders from the state Chennithala and Satheesan. On Sunday, both Satheesan and Chennithala returned to Kerala while Venugopal remained in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to two leaders aware of the details, in the meeting with Gandhi, Satheesan did not climb down from his demand for the top post and argued that in the past two years, he had steadfastly devoted himself for reviving the party in the state after the shocking defeat in 2021 assembly polls and led the Congress’s attacks against the government in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to two leaders aware of the details, in the meeting with Gandhi, Satheesan did not climb down from his demand for the top post and argued that in the past two years, he had steadfastly devoted himself for reviving the party in the state after the shocking defeat in 2021 assembly polls and led the Congress’s attacks against the government in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi told Satheesan that a large number of party legislators, MPs and former state unit chiefs seemed to support Venugopal for the CM’s post, one of the two leaders cited above, said. “To which, Satheesan said he never got involved in any groups and feared that when time comes, Venugopal, using his clout as the general secretary (organisation), would become the CM,” the leader added.

Another leader said that though a large number of part lawmakers and MLAs back Venugopal, Satheesan has a strong backing from the “people in the organisation”.

“The Congress leadership has to take a call on “kis ko banana hai aur kis ko mañana hai! (Whom to appoint and whom to placate),” the leader said, also declining to be named.

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The Congress leadership had sent senior leaders Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken as observers to hold discussions with newly elected legislators to decide on a CM face, the Congress legislature party (CLP) passed a resolution authorising the high command to decide on the chief minister’s post.

The leader close to Chennithala cited above said the camp of the senior leader was optimistic that the high command would pick him due to his past administrative experience and good relations with leaders of caste outfits. However, leaders close to the central leadership indicated that the contest is primarily between Satheesan and Venugopal. A third Congress leader in Delhi said Chennithala might be offered the assembly speaker’s post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji ...Read More Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies. Read Less

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