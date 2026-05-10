Kerala calling KC? Rahul Gandhi's main man Venugopal in CM race in home state

KC Venugopal has spent years running party matters for the Congress from Delhi. The question now is whether he gets to run a government from Thiruvananthapuram. Congress MP KC Venugopal is a major presence on the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha. (Jitender Gupta/ANI File Photo) The Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) decisive victory in the Kerala assembly elections — 102 seats in a 140-member House, with Congress alone winning 63 — has set off a three-cornered contest for the chief ministership that points to some divisions between the party's central leadership and its state-level workers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were yet to announce a final decision as of Sunday night, even as May 23, the deadline for government formation, draws closer. Venugopal, 63, is at the centre of the suspense. Since 2019, he has served as General Secretary (Organisation) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) — effectively the party's chief administrator, with key roles in candidate selection, organisational discipline, membership drives and alliance management. Venugopal is often described as the "main link" between the Congress high command and its state units, with most internal party decisions running through his office. And he is widely regarded as among the most trusted figures in the Rahul Gandhi-Kharge leadership. He sits right next to Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, to his left.

Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in the front row of Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha during the most recent session in April. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

His Kerala credentials are considerable too. A three-time MLA from Alappuzha between 1996 and 2009, he served as the state's minister for tourism under the late Oommen Chandy before moving to national politics. He won the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and 2014, and served as a junior minister in the Union government, with portfolios such as power and civil aviation during UPA-2 under Manmohan Singh. In the 2026 Kerala campaign, news agency PTI noted citing sources, Venugopal helped bring disgruntled CPI(M) leaders of the then ruling LDF into the UDF. Who backs whom, and what about that paper? A majority of the party's legislators reportedly back Venugopal for the top post, with news agency PTI and some news channels citing unnamed sources to say his support could be 50 of 63 Congress MLAs. AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken submitted their findings to Kharge on Friday after one-on-one meetings with all 63. A photograph captured by a newspaper photographer appeared to show a document in Wasnik's hands listing several MLAs — including state unit chief Sunny Joseph — as preferring Venugopal. Wasnik denied the document was accurate. But MLA arithmetic is only part of the story. PTI also cited sources to say the public's preference may lie with VD Satheesan. Venugopal's rival contenders A six-time MLA from Paravur, Satheesan staked his political career on this election. He had publicly declared before the campaign that he would "go into political exile" if the UDF did not return to power. He did not have to. After serving as Leader of Opposition in the assembly for five years, he won his own seat by over 20,600 votes. Congress workers organised demonstrations in his favour across at least five districts, HT has reported. Student activists in Delhi turned out to receive him on his late-night arrival in the capital.

Kerala assembly leader of opposition VD Satheesan with the state's AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, and state unit chief Sunny Joseph, as a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)