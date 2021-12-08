Suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs ‘outrageous’ and ‘unprecedented’: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday called the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs “outrageous” and “unprecedented”, saying the decision “shook us all”. She added that their suspension from the entire winter session of Parliament “violates both the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States”.

She made the remarks during a speech at the general body meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

On the civilian killings in Nagaland, Gandhi said the government expressing regret is not enough, and demanded “credible steps” to prevent any future occurrence of such “ghastly tragedies”.

Gandhi demanded justice for the families of victims of the killings in Nagaland. “I must also express our collective sense of deep anguish at the tragic incidents that took place in Nagaland, causing the deaths of so many innocent people as also that of a security personnel,” she said. “The government expressing regret is not enough. Justice for the families of the victims has to be ensured at the earliest. Credible steps must be taken to prevent recurrence of such ghastly tragedies.”

Her speech came minutes ahead of the entire Opposition’s plan to join a sit-in protest by the 12 MPs at the Gandhi statue to express solidarity with them.

The suspension of the 12 MPs has led to major disruptions in the upper House and frequent adjournments leading to delays in the passage of Bills and discussions on key topics such as price rise.