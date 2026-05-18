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Suvendu govt ends scheme offering stipend to imam, muezzin, purohit in Bengal

The cabinet has approved the discontinuation of schemes based on religious categorization.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 09:52 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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The West Bengal cabinet on Monday decided that assistance-oriented schemes currently in place based on religious categorisation for imams, muezzins and purohits would be discontinued from June this year.

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"The cabinet has approved the discontinuation of schemes based on religious categorization. A notification on this will be issued," Women, Child and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said, indicating that the existing state budgetary allocations for the scheme could be scrapped.

She added that none of the existing scholarship schemes for students would be discontinued.

The honorariums under the departments of Information and Cultural Affairs and the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education for the religious leaders were aimed at supporting their socio-economic standing, according to a notification issued by the erstwhile TMC-led government in the state.

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The minister further announced cabinet approval for the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission to revise the salary structure of government employees.

Announcing another key cabinet decision, Paul said the new BJP government would cancel the existing OBC list in accordance with a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment.

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Seventh pay commission announced too

Paul, however, confirmed that the issue of granting increased dearness allowance (DA) to state employees was not on the agenda of Monday's meeting.

"The cabinet gave its in-principle nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. Those who are currently receiving the assistance under the previous government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be automatically entitled to the Annapurna Yojna. There is no need to reapply for it. Money will be sent through direct bank transfer," Paul said.

Announcing the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission for upward revision of salaries of state employees, Paul said the scope of the pay hike would also extend to staff of statutory entities such as civic bodies, local bodies, education boards and employees of state-run educational institutions.

During his pre-election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the new pay commission would be implemented within 45 days of the formation of a BJP government in Bengal.

 
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Home / India News / Suvendu govt ends scheme offering stipend to imam, muezzin, purohit in Bengal
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