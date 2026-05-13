Suvendu govt has real-time promise tracker for Bengal, portal shows 11 schemes ‘in progress’

Less than a week after the oath-taking in West Bengal, the Suvendu Adhikari-led government has launched an online tracker, showing the real-time status of the promises made by the BJP before the elections. The BJP has launched a real-time tracker showing an update on promises made by the party during elections.

Of the 140 promises made during the poll campaign, 11 promises — including monetary support of ₹3,000 for women and crackdown on infiltration — are under progress.

The tracker, first of its kind, comes as the BJP made inroads in Bengal for the first time in its history, with Suvendu Adhikari ending the three-term government of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, considered a bastion of the Trinamool Congress.

The portal, titled "BJP Sarkar Promises", also showed a timer indicating the time left to fulfill the 129 pending promises of the Suvendu government: “04 Years, 11 Months, 25 Days, 18 Hours, 44 Minutes, 30 Seconds” to be precise, as of 8:07 pm on Wednesday.

After taking oath as Chief Minister on May 9, Suvendu Adhikari in the first cabinet meeting said his government has decided to transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border and approved immediate implementation of central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat and the Census exercise in the State. He also announced that his government will provide ₹3,000 to women in the state, increasing age limit for government jobs, and legal aid for victims of political struggle.

The online tracker also shows promises like ending curtailing "cut money" culture, Uniform Civil Code implementation, and AIIMS/IIT/IIM in North Bengal in progress.

Suvendu to quit as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari took oath as an MLA in the Legislative Assembly after a sweeping victory from Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the assembly elections. However, the CM took oath as Bhabanipur MLA, making the way for a re-election to the seat.

He was welcomed and recieved with a Guard of Honour in the assembly. As a sign of respect, CM Adhikari bowed down to the steps of the Legislative Assembly, before entering the house.

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The TMC, which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.