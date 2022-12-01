Swara Bhasker joins Bharat Jodo, walks with Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday joined the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain and walked with Rahul Gandhi. The actor reached Indore on Wednesday and was scheduled to walk with Rahul Gandhi today morning. With Swara Bhasker, the list of Bollywood presence in Bharat Yatra grows with Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh, Rashmi Desai, Riya Sen, Amol Palekar joining the yatra.

Known for her anti-BJP opinions, Swara Bhasker extended support to the yatra when it began and lauded Rahul Gandhi's efforts despite electoral defeats, trolling and personal attacks. "Credit where due.. Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks & constant critique abt being ineffective, @RahulGandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country effort like @bharatjodo is commendable!" Swara tweeted in October.

The BJP recently claimed that actors are paid for their ‘guest appearance’ in the yatra which Pooja Bhatt who walked with Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad vehemently dismissed. Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane shared a screenshot of a purported WhatsApp message which called for the participation of actors at their own time slot. The Congress too dismissed the BJP's claim and said those who joined the yatra stand for the cause.

