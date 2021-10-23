Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Tablets and smartphones to be distributed among youngsters by Nov: CM Yogi

Adityanath announced while laying the foundation stone of a government medical college, to be built for ₹271 crores in Sultanpur. The chief minister also launched 126 other development projects worth ₹46.33 crores in Sultanpur and 99 projects worth ₹334.24 crores in Ambedkarnagar.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that his government is working to employ the youth without discrimination. (PTI/Representative use)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 11:35 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state government will begin the distribution of tablets and smartphones among the youngsters by the end of November. Adityanath asserted that his government is working to employ the youth without discrimination.

“To equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology, the state government will start providing tablets and smartphones from the last week of November so that they are not deprived of the benefit of online studies,” he said.

He announced while laying the foundation stone of a government medical college, to be built for 271 crores in Sultanpur. The chief minister also launched 126 other development projects worth 46.33 crores in Sultanpur and 99 projects worth 334.24 crores in Ambedkarnagar.

Hitting out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party governments in the state, he said, “The benefits of development schemes were confined to one family only. One family in Delhi and one family in Lucknow used to grab the money of the poor. People used to die due to hunger and lack of basic amenities.”

Adityanath also said the previous SP government was selfish and supported the mafia. “Today, no mafia or criminal can threaten anyone, nor can they play with the faith of people,” he said.

Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary reacted to Adityanath’s statement, saying: “The previous Akhilesh Yadav government is known for its revolutionary development works. World-class metro, expressway, or parks. None can match Akhilesh Yadav’s laptop scheme. All this government did in four-and-a-half years of its tenure is change names and re-inaugurate Akhilesh Yadav government’s works.”

